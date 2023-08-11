Friday Morning 08-11-23

A rural small school was lacking a principal and half its teaching staff with less than a week till the start of school. They made progress in the last few days, but the uncertainty has parents worried, and it's not the only school with recruitment struggles; and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has released a sweeping five-year plan to prioritize and promote the country’s commercial fishing industry.

Support for the morning newscast comes from The Homer Foundation, your local community foundation serving the southern Kenai Peninsula. This spring, the Homer Foundation granted fifty thousand dollars in scholarships to local students, bringing the lifetime total to over four hundred sixty thousand dollars awarded since 1991. Impact like this would not be possible without the passion, vision, and generous support of donors and we are grateful for your involvement. Learn more at

Homer Foundation.