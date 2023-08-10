© 2023 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org
KBBI Newscast

Thursday Evening 08-10-23

By Josh Krohn
Published August 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKDT
The U.S. Forest Service says it will build 25 new recreation cabins in the Tongass and Chugach National Forests. The Alaska Department of Fish & Game is continuing a multi-year study of radio tagging coho salmon in the Kenai River with the US Fish and Wildlife Service. Black cod could be a growing problem for salmon hatcheries across the state. The Center for Alaskan Coastal Studies is looking for citizen scientists to help in a sandhill crane population survey in the Homer area.

Josh Krohn
