Wednesday Evening 08-09-23

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced changes to commercial fishing throughout the Cook Inlet. Kodiak fishermen are disappointed by yet another setback to this year's salmon season. Trident Seafoods announced over the weekend that they will pay just 20 cents per pound for chums and will stop buying salmon altogether from most of the state starting in September. A power outage in Nikiski this weekend was caused by a domestic dispute involving a car wreck, according to Alaska State Troopers. Troopers seized an estimated $50,000 worth of illegal drugs from a tent at the Salmonfest music festival in Ninilchik this weekend.

