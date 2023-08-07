Monday Morning 08-07-23

Western Emergency Services closed part of the Sterling Highway in Happy Valley because of a pedestrian fatality yesterday morning; the Alaska Department of Fish and Game extended the season for the China Poot Creek Dip Net Fishery and announced the schedule for the Kachemak Bay Personal Use Set Gillnet Fishery; as of Thursday, Anglers in Northern Kenai have had success in catching lake fish, and should see improvements in fishing for river salmon: and a walrus calf was rescued from the North Slope this week and flown to the Alaska SeaLife Center in Seward.

