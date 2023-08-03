Thursday Evening 08-03-23

The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly considered three changes to the borough’s election process that are designed to target transparency and voter turnout at its meeting Tuesday night. Updates to commercial fishing districts in the Southern Cook Inlet area. Tours of the Coast Guard Cutter Ship Naushon open tomorrow for Coast Guard Day. Saltwater and freshwater fishing report. Part of the Nick Dudiak Fishing Lagoon will be closed off for anglers 15 and younger this Saturday. The Kenai Peninsula Economic Development District is hosting the Kenai Peninsula Regional Mariculture Meet Up this coming Wednesday.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner and Bay Realty .

