Wednesday Morning 07/26/23

A head-on collision Sunday night north of Seward sent three people to hospitals and closed the Seward Highway for hours; an Alaska State Trooper waited nearly two years for a very personal verdict this week; and despite major cost increases, Department of Transportation officials say the Cooper Landing Bypass project is set to open in 2027, as originally scheduled.

