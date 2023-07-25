© 2023 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Tuesday Evening 07/25/2023

By Josh Krohn
Published July 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM AKDT
A head-on collision Sunday night north of Seward sent three people to hospitals and closed the Seward Highway for hours. Despite major cost increases, Department of Transportation officials say the Cooper Landing Bypass project is set to open in 2027, as originally scheduled. An Alaska State Trooper waited nearly two years for a very personal verdict this week.

Josh Krohn
Josh is a graduate of the University of Nebraska with a degree in communications and broadcasting, and a Certified Audio Engineer through the Society of Broadcast Engineers. At 13, he got his first taste for public radio when he interned at KBBI, an experience that shaped his career. Josh returns to Homer after twelve years with Classical 90.7 KVNO, in Omaha, Nebraska, where he was senior audio engineer and production coordinator. Previously he was station manager/general manager of KUHB-FM, St. Paul, Alaska, in the Pribilof Islands.
