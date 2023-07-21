Friday Morning 07/21/23

A video of dogs facing off against a brown bear in a Kenai Peninsula backyard has captured attention online but locals say that's just life in Alaska; and Alaska's predator control programs do not work, according to research by two retired state Fish and Game biologists and a University of Alaska Fairbanks professor.

Support for the morning newscast comes from The Homer Foundation, your local community foundation serving the southern Kenai Peninsula. This spring, the Homer Foundation granted fifty thousand dollars in scholarships to local students, bringing the lifetime total to over four hundred sixty thousand dollars awarded since 1991. Impact like this would not be possible without the passion, vision, and generous support of donors and we are grateful for your involvement. Learn more at

Homer Foundation.