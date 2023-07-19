Wednesday Morning 07/19/23

A plan to create an emergency service area in the small community of Cooper Landing is off the table, and a new effort for a larger, regional service area is underway from the borough mayor’s office; and the last two years have been big for Kodiak Tanner crab fishermen. Processors offered record prices, a record of more than $8 per pound, back in 2022, and this year’s harvest levels were the highest they’ve been since 1986, making it the largest crab fishery in the state. All that attention has also renewed discussions about how to best manage – and protect – the fishery going forward.

