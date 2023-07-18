Tuesday Morning 07/18/23

Following a 7.2-magnitude earthquake near Sand Point Saturday night, alerts about a potential tsunami hit phones all over the Kenai Peninsula and triggered sirens in Homer; and after losing several sources of funding and its executive director last month, the Soldotna Senior Center is working to adjust to financial losses and rebuild trust with the community, according to new center leadership.

