Friday Evening 06/30/23

More than a year after Cook Inlet’s largest oil and gas producer warned of a looming natural gas shortfall, consultants released a report this week detailing possible ways to fill in the gap, by importing gas overseas in the short term and from the North Slope in the longer term. The Seward City Council voted to offer its open city manager position to chamber of commerce director Kat Sorenson. A phone sat at the bottom of the Kenai River for four days last week, until it was reeled in by an unsuspecting angler.

