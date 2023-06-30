© 2023 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBBI Newscast

Friday Evening 06/30/23

By Josh Krohn
Published June 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe

More than a year after Cook Inlet’s largest oil and gas producer warned of a looming natural gas shortfall, consultants released a report this week detailing possible ways to fill in the gap, by importing gas overseas in the short term and from the North Slope in the longer term. The Seward City Council voted to offer its open city manager position to chamber of commerce director Kat Sorenson. A phone sat at the bottom of the Kenai River for four days last week, until it was reeled in by an unsuspecting angler.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner and Bay Realty.

KBBI Newscast
Josh Krohn
Josh is a graduate of the University of Nebraska with a degree in communications and broadcasting, and a Certified Audio Engineer through the Society of Broadcast Engineers. At 13, he got his first taste for public radio when he interned at KBBI, an experience that shaped his career. Josh returns to Homer after twelve years with Classical 90.7 KVNO, in Omaha, Nebraska, where he was senior audio engineer and production coordinator. Previously he was station manager/general manager of KUHB-FM, St. Paul, Alaska, in the Pribilof Islands.
See stories by Josh Krohn