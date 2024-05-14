Tuesday Evening 05/14/2024

The Homer City Council approved a resolution at last night’s meeting that makes work skiffs attached to boats exempt from paying moorage fees in Homer Harbor for the rest of the year. Injured commercial fishermen and boat owners in Alaska will now be able to access higher insurance reimbursements, thanks toSenate Bill 93, which was signed into law last month.

Support for the production of the evening news comes from Bay Realty. Bay Realty celebrating 50 years of listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula. Learn more and view current listings at bayrealtyalaska.com or by calling 907-235-6183. Bay Realty, since 1974.