Thursday Evening 07/25/2024

A missing hiker sparked a two day search effort in Kachemak Bay State Park earlier this week; an Anchorage man is dead after he was found floating in the Kenai River near Bing’s Landing just north of Sterling; and a fire has caused “irrecoverable damage” to a rocket that was initially expected to launch this summer from Kodiak’s Pacific Spaceport Complex.

