Wednesday Morning 05/15/2024

The City of Kenai will take up an ordinance this week to remove three offenses related to sleeping in public, loitering and begging from the city’s municipal code, and Ketchikan community members are pushing back against the planned construction of a hillside market on a busy downtown street.

Support for the morning newscast comes from the Homer Foundation. For 33 years, The Homer Foundation has worked with friends and neighbors across the Southern Kenai Peninsula to meet the big challenges of today and grow exciting ideas for the future. The Homer Foundation has awarded over $5 million in grants and scholarships. To find out more, visit The Homer Foundation on social media, on the web at www.homerfoundation.org or by calling 907-235-0541.

