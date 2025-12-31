Wednesday Morning 12/31/2025

The 8th annual New Year’s fireworks show launches from the Homer Spit Tonight at 8 p.m; and Alaska state health officials continue to recommend the hepatitis B vaccine for all newborns — despite a recent, controversial change in federal guidance.

