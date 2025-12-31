© 2026 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Wednesday Evening 12/31/2025

By Simon Lopez
Published December 31, 2025 at 5:19 PM AKST
Ways To Subscribe

Clear skies mark the start of the new year as cold air moves across the Kenai Peninsula; Alaska Public Media health reporter Rachel Cassandra talked to one man whose experience with addiction and recovery mirrors that of so many others in the state; and for many, the New Year signals a fresh start. But for Alaskans, it also means it’s time to apply for the Permanent Fund dividend.

KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
