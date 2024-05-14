Tuesday Morning 05/14/2024

The Kenai Peninsula Borough is getting public input as it updates its Hazard Mitigation Plan, the Ketchikan Borough was scammed out of about $625,000 earlier this month, and The Homer City Council approved a resolution at last night’s [5/13] meeting that makes work skiffs attached to boats exempt from paying moorage fees in Homer Harbor for the rest of the year.

