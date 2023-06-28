Wednesday Evening 06/28/23

After a year of planning and weeks of work sessions, the Homer City Council approved a $6,187,758 capital budget Monday, funding projects and improvements throughout the city for the next two fiscal years. Dipnetting on the Kasilof River opened to Alaska anglers Sunday. And this season, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game is expanding the boundaries of the dip net site to give anglers more room during the fishery’s six-week opening.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner and Bay Realty .

