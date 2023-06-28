© 2023 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Wednesday Evening 06/28/23

By Josh Krohn
Published June 28, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKDT
After a year of planning and weeks of work sessions, the Homer City Council approved a $6,187,758 capital budget Monday, funding projects and improvements throughout the city for the next two fiscal years. Dipnetting on the Kasilof River opened to Alaska anglers Sunday. And this season, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game is expanding the boundaries of the dip net site to give anglers more room during the fishery’s six-week opening.

Josh Krohn
Josh is a graduate of the University of Nebraska with a degree in communications and broadcasting, and a Certified Audio Engineer through the Society of Broadcast Engineers. At 13, he got his first taste for public radio when he interned at KBBI, an experience that shaped his career. Josh returns to Homer after twelve years with Classical 90.7 KVNO, in Omaha, Nebraska, where he was senior audio engineer and production coordinator. Previously he was station manager/general manager of KUHB-FM, St. Paul, Alaska, in the Pribilof Islands.
