Thursday Evening 06/22/23

A man accused of sexually assaulting two Soldotna women after breaking into their homes was caught in Western Alaska last week, and is charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of burglary. Last year was the biggest year on record for one Dungeness crab fishery in the Bering Sea, but biologists in Unalaska aren’t sure how long this crab boom will last. The Forest Service plans to build new public use cabins on the northern Kenai Peninsula within the Chugach National Forest, and is seeking public comment on the proposed locations.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner and Bay Realty .

