Wednesday Evening 06/21/23

By Josh Krohn
Published June 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKDT
On the Sterling Highway, a bypass project promises to reroute traffic around the community of Cooper Landing, and build the longest single-span bridge in the state. But the project’s manager says a lack of legislative funding could mean significant delays. Alaska State Trooper personnel and equipment traveled from Soldotna to Seward Monday evening with lights and sirens blaring. A spokesperson, however, says there was never any threat to public safety, and the troopers were on their way to provide backup to an arrest. Celebrating summer and local radio, KBBI’s annual Concert on the Lawn returns to Karen Hornaday Park.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner and Bay Realty.

