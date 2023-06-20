Tuesday Evening 06/20/23

Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced a significant veto of school funding for the state’s budget today. That veto impacts funds that were critical to the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District, which cut many positions in light of a budget deficit. Now, the district will have to figure out if they can bring those jobs back. While most residents were celebrating CrabFest last month, a few Kodiak residents were out saving marine mammals. A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck Katmai National Park and Preserve early Sunday morning just across the Shelikof Strait from Kodiak Island.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner and Bay Realty .

