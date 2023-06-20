© 2023 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBBI Newscast

Tuesday Evening 06/20/23

By Josh Krohn
Published June 20, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe

Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced a significant veto of school funding for the state’s budget today. That veto impacts funds that were critical to the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District, which cut many positions in light of a budget deficit. Now, the district will have to figure out if they can bring those jobs back. While most residents were celebrating CrabFest last month, a few Kodiak residents were out saving marine mammals. A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck Katmai National Park and Preserve early Sunday morning just across the Shelikof Strait from Kodiak Island.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner and Bay Realty.

KBBI Newscast
Josh Krohn
Josh is a graduate of the University of Nebraska with a degree in communications and broadcasting, and a Certified Audio Engineer through the Society of Broadcast Engineers. At 13, he got his first taste for public radio when he interned at KBBI, an experience that shaped his career. Josh returns to Homer after twelve years with Classical 90.7 KVNO, in Omaha, Nebraska, where he was senior audio engineer and production coordinator. Previously he was station manager/general manager of KUHB-FM, St. Paul, Alaska, in the Pribilof Islands.
See stories by Josh Krohn