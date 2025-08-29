© 2025 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Friday Evening 08/29/2025

By Simon Lopez
Published August 29, 2025 at 6:30 PM AKDT
A section of the Emerald Lake Trail between Humpy Creek Trailhead and the Grewingk Tram is closed after reports of an injured brown bear; The Alaska Department of Fish and Game says purse seine openings are still underway in Tutka Bay, Aialik Bay, the Kamishak District, and several Outer District subdistricts; and Jan Knutson, community events coordinator with the Homer Chamber of Commerce recently received two peninsula awards in the past week.

