Friday Evening 08/29/2025

A section of the Emerald Lake Trail between Humpy Creek Trailhead and the Grewingk Tram is closed after reports of an injured brown bear; The Alaska Department of Fish and Game says purse seine openings are still underway in Tutka Bay, Aialik Bay, the Kamishak District, and several Outer District subdistricts; and Jan Knutson, community events coordinator with the Homer Chamber of Commerce recently received two peninsula awards in the past week.

