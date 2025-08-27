© 2025 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Wednesday Evening 08/27/2025

By Simon Lopez
Published August 27, 2025 at 5:06 PM AKDT
Pier One finishes the summer month of August with “Stranded,” a series of 10 minute plays by Alaskan playwrights, mostly from Homer, that will be performed on the Spit in the last week of the month and first week of September; and Homer Opus, a local collection of string instruments, brings a new director to dynamic music leadership in Homer.

