Friday Evening 08/22/2025

Homer’s Center for Alaskan Coastal studies is offering a community appreciation celebration at the Wynn Nature Center this Sunday to share the end of the 2025 summer season and upcoming closure of the East Hill facility; and salmon are returning in droves to Resurrection Creek near Hope because of a decades-long project to restore the creek’s natural habitat.

