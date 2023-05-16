Tuesday Morning 05/16/23

Earlier this spring, the Homer Police Department issued an alert on social media that they’d had a handful of reports from bar patrons that their drinks had been spiked. But advocates say it’s an ongoing problem in Homer, and urge more public awareness and to intervene on this type of predatory behavior.

Support for the morning newscast comes from The Homer Foundation, your local community foundation serving the southern Kenai Peninsula. This spring, the Homer Foundation granted fifty thousand dollars in scholarships to local students, bringing the lifetime total to over four hundred sixty thousand dollars awarded since 1991. Impact like this would not be possible without the passion, vision, and generous support of donors and we are grateful for your involvement. Learn more at

Homer Foundation.