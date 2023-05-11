Thursday Morning 05/11/23

Homer Electric Association’s elections wrapped up last week, with one new representative and two incumbents keeping their seats on the nine-member board. We hear from District 3 incumbent Jim Levine, who will continue to represent the southern Kenai Peninsula on the HEA board; and comments are due this month on a new salmon management plan for the federal waters of Cook Inlet.

