KBBI Newscast

Thursday Morning 05/04/23

By Simon Lopez
Published May 4, 2023 at 10:00 AM AKDT
Tuesday's special election in Seward is too close to call — meaning the city won’t know for another day whether it has the green light from voters to sell its electric utility to Homer Electric Association; and the 31st Annual Kachemak Bay Shorebird Festival kicks off today (Wednesday) and welcomes back migratory birds, visitors and locals for four days of guided bird walks, boat tours, presentations and activities around the bay.

The production of the local morning newscast is made possible by the generous support of the Homer Foundation.

