KBBI Newscast

Friday Evening 04/21/23

By Corinne Smith
Published April 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKDT
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration updated its COVID-19 vaccine guidance Tuesday, to simplify the vaccination schedule for most people. KBBI spoke with two Homer healthcare professionals — public health nurse Lorne Carroll and South Peninsula Hospital spokesperson Derotha Ferraro — for the latest on COVID on the Kenai Peninsula, and public health guidance.

KBBI Newscast
Corinne Smith
Corinne Smith is an award-winning reporter and producer who hails from Oakland, California. She’s reported for KFSK in Petersburg, KHNS in Haines, and most recently as a fish reporter for KDLG’s Bristol Bay Fisheries Report.<br/>
