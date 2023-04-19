© 2023 KBBI
Chris Kincaid photo.jpeg
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBBI Newscast Podcast Logo_2023.png
KBBI Newscast

Wednesday Evening 04/19/23

By Corinne Smith
Published April 19, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe

The Kenai Peninsula Borough will pay out more than $200,000 to settle a harassment suit filed last fall against former borough mayor Charlie Pierce. This is the third public workplace misconduct complaint against Pierce the borough has settled, totaling nearly half a million in damages to taxpayers and the borough; Brazilian musician Eduardo Mendonça began a week-long residency at Fireweed Academy in Homer this week, and is teaching and performing at the Mariner Theater on Friday April 21.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner and Bay Realty.

KBBI Newscast
Corinne Smith
Corinne Smith is an award-winning reporter and producer who hails from Oakland, California. She’s reported for KFSK in Petersburg, KHNS in Haines, and most recently as a fish reporter for KDLG’s Bristol Bay Fisheries Report.<br/>
See stories by Corinne Smith