Wednesday Evening 04/19/23

The Kenai Peninsula Borough will pay out more than $200,000 to settle a harassment suit filed last fall against former borough mayor Charlie Pierce. This is the third public workplace misconduct complaint against Pierce the borough has settled, totaling nearly half a million in damages to taxpayers and the borough; Brazilian musician Eduardo Mendonça began a week-long residency at Fireweed Academy in Homer this week, and is teaching and performing at the Mariner Theater on Friday April 21.

