Friday Evening 04/14/23

By Corinne Smith
Published April 14, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKDT
A Homer man has been arrested and charged for allegedly attacking, strangling and sexually assaulting a woman leaving a local bar last weekend, in the parking lot of Homer City Hall; and Homer's SPARC athletic facility moves one step closer to getting a new floor.

Content warning: The following story contains graphic descriptions of violence and sexual assault and may not be suitable for all listeners.  For more information about resources and reporting of a sexual assault in Homer contact South Peninsula Haven House’s 24 hour helpline at (907) 235-8943, or South Peninsula Hospital at (907) 235-8101, or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.

Corinne Smith
Corinne Smith is an award-winning reporter and producer who hails from Oakland, California. She’s reported for KFSK in Petersburg, KHNS in Haines, and most recently as a fish reporter for KDLG’s Bristol Bay Fisheries Report.<br/>
