Friday Evening 04/14/23

A Homer man has been arrested and charged for allegedly attacking, strangling and sexually assaulting a woman leaving a local bar last weekend, in the parking lot of Homer City Hall; and Homer's SPARC athletic facility moves one step closer to getting a new floor.

Content warning: The following story contains graphic descriptions of violence and sexual assault and may not be suitable for all listeners. For more information about resources and reporting of a sexual assault in Homer contact South Peninsula Haven House’s 24 hour helpline at (907) 235-8943, or South Peninsula Hospital at (907) 235-8101, or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.