Voting in Homer Electric Association’s 2023 election is open now, through May 4. We hear from District 3 candidates Jim Levine and Michael Jones who joined KBBI's Coffee Table this morning to discuss their candidacy, priorities, and perspectives on renewables and long-term sources of energy for the Kenai Peninsula and Kachemak Bay communities.

