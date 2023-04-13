© 2023 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Thursday Evening 04/13/23

By Corinne Smith
Published April 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKDT
A home fuel tank leak in Homer near the waterfront prompts public reminder to check fuel tank hazards and safety; Hilcorp does not plan to replace fuel line this year, two years after it leaked and was shut off; a proposed property tax bill would allow incentives for development and penalties for blighted properties; and a local dance version of Alice and Wonderland will be at the Mariner Theater in Homer this weekend.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner and Bay Realty.

Corinne Smith
Corinne Smith is an award-winning reporter and producer who hails from Oakland, California. She’s reported for KFSK in Petersburg, KHNS in Haines, and most recently as a fish reporter for KDLG’s Bristol Bay Fisheries Report.<br/>
