Thursday Evening 04/13/23

A home fuel tank leak in Homer near the waterfront prompts public reminder to check fuel tank hazards and safety; Hilcorp does not plan to replace fuel line this year, two years after it leaked and was shut off; a proposed property tax bill would allow incentives for development and penalties for blighted properties; and a local dance version of Alice and Wonderland will be at the Mariner Theater in Homer this weekend.

