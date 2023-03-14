© 2023 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Wednesday Evening 03/15/23

By Corinne Smith
Published March 14, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKDT
The ACLU has filed a lawsuit against the Alaska Department of Corrections alleging state corrections officials have been forcing a man serving prison time at the Spring Creek Correctional Facility in Seward to take psychotropic medications against his will for years, well beyond their legal authority and egregiously violating his rights; Governor Dunleavy appoints new Kenai Superior Court Judge Kelly Lawson; and the only Cook Inlet beluga whale in captivity is celebrating five years at his aquarium home in Texas.

Corinne Smith
Corinne Smith is an award-winning reporter and producer who hails from Oakland, California. She’s reported for KFSK in Petersburg, KHNS in Haines, and most recently as a fish reporter for KDLG’s Bristol Bay Fisheries Report.<br/>
