Wednesday Evening 03/15/23

The ACLU has filed a lawsuit against the Alaska Department of Corrections alleging state corrections officials have been forcing a man serving prison time at the Spring Creek Correctional Facility in Seward to take psychotropic medications against his will for years, well beyond their legal authority and egregiously violating his rights; Governor Dunleavy appoints new Kenai Superior Court Judge Kelly Lawson; and the only Cook Inlet beluga whale in captivity is celebrating five years at his aquarium home in Texas.

