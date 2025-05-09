© 2025 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Friday Evening 05/09/2025

By Simon Lopez
Published May 9, 2025 at 6:30 PM AKDT
Ninilchik and Clam Gulch beaches will stay closed to razor clam harvests through the year; and Homer’s Kachemak Bay Shorebird Festival got underway on Wednesday this week with birding tours and other events scheduled around Homer, Anchor Point, Kachemak Bay and other Cook Inlet locations.

KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
