Wednesday Evening 05/07/2025

The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly approved school funding and advanced several budget-related items during its meeting last night; and the K-12 school in Nikolaevsk will permanently shut its doors at the end of this school year.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, now celebrating 40 of helping buyers and sellers in Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point, Homer, and across the bay achieve their real estate dreams. Listings can be found at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.