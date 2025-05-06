Tuesday Evening 05/06/2025

Teachers, students and employees rallied in support of Sterling Elementary School on Saturday in Soldotna. Alaskans of several religious backgrounds sang, and prayed, in Soldotna Thursday in celebration of National Day of Prayer.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, now celebrating 40 years of helping buyers and sellers in Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point, Homer, and across the bay achieve their real estate dreams. Listings can be found at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.

