Monday Evening 05/12/2025

The annual Safe and Healthy Kids Fair will take place at Homer High School on Saturday, May 17, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m; the Seward City Council will issue two proclamations at tonight’s meeting; and winning a race is no walk in the park, especially if you’re running, but one Sterling woman recently did just that, placing first in a duathlon in Hawaii.

