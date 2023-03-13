© 2023 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Monday Morning 03/13/23

By Simon Lopez
Published March 13, 2023 at 10:00 AM AKDT
The ‘Łuk’ae Tse’ Taas’ — or Fish Head Soup — collective of Alaska Native comic artists and writers aims to share visual stories of Alaska’s rich regional cultures, and made a visit Homer over the weekend; and on Tuesday, Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced a bill that would restrict Alaska’s LGBTQ students’ ability to live in accordance with their gender identities at school.

The production of the local morning newscast is made possible by the generous support of the Homer Foundation.

Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
