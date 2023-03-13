Monday Morning 03/13/23

The ‘Łuk’ae Tse’ Taas’ — or Fish Head Soup — collective of Alaska Native comic artists and writers aims to share visual stories of Alaska’s rich regional cultures, and made a visit Homer over the weekend; and on Tuesday, Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced a bill that would restrict Alaska’s LGBTQ students’ ability to live in accordance with their gender identities at school.

