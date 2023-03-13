Monday Evening 03/13/23

As previously reported by Alaska Public Media, the ongoing backlog in processing food stamp applications continues to impact thousands of Alaskans; and sockeye salmon are forecasted to return somewhat stronger this year in the Upper Cook Inlet, but the forecast comes as state fisheries managers have closed King salmon sport fishing and the east side set net fishery altogether this summer, amid a continuing trend of declining runs in the region.

