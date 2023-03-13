© 2023 KBBI
Chris Kincaid photo.jpeg
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBBI Newscast Podcast Logo_2023.png
KBBI Newscast

Monday Evening 03/13/23

By Hope McKenney
Published March 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe

As previously reported by Alaska Public Media, the ongoing backlog in processing food stamp applications continues to impact thousands of Alaskans; and sockeye salmon are forecasted to return somewhat stronger this year in the Upper Cook Inlet, but the forecast comes as state fisheries managers have closed King salmon sport fishing and the east side set net fishery altogether this summer, amid a continuing trend of declining runs in the region.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner and Bay Realty.

KBBI Newscast
Hope McKenney
In 2019, Hope moved to Unalaska/Dutch Harbor to work for Alaska's Energy Desk and KUCB — the westernmost public radio newsroom in the country. She has lived, worked and filed stories from California, New York, Bolivia, Peru, Cuba and Alaska.
See stories by Hope McKenney