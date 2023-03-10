© 2023 KBBI
Chris Kincaid photo.jpeg
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBBI Newscast Podcast Logo_2023.png
KBBI Newscast

Friday Evening 03/10/23

By Hope McKenney
Published March 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKST
Ways To Subscribe

The ‘Łuk’ae Tse’ Taas’ — or Fish Head Soup — collective of Alaska Native comic artists and writers aims to share visual stories of Alaska’s rich regional cultures, and made a visit Homer over the weekend; and on Tuesday, Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced a bill that would restrict Alaska’s LGBTQ students’ ability to live in accordance with their gender identities at school.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner and Bay Realty.

KBBI Newscast
Hope McKenney
In 2019, Hope moved to Unalaska/Dutch Harbor to work for Alaska's Energy Desk and KUCB — the westernmost public radio newsroom in the country. She has lived, worked and filed stories from California, New York, Bolivia, Peru, Cuba and Alaska.
See stories by Hope McKenney