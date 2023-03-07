Tuesday Evening 03/07/23

The federal government tosses proposal that would have allowed brown bear baiting and imposes limits on hunting and trapping in the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge, a move celebrated by environmentalists; the Alaska Marine Highway System announces summer ferry schedule, with significant changes and loss in service; and the state is turning to an obscure accounting quirk to turn old federal funds into new ones for ferries.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner and Bay Realty .

