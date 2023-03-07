© 2023 KBBI
KBBI Newscast Podcast Logo_2023.png
KBBI Newscast

Tuesday Evening 03/07/23

By Corinne Smith
Published March 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKST
The federal government tosses proposal that would have allowed brown bear baiting and imposes limits on hunting and trapping in the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge, a move celebrated by environmentalists; the Alaska Marine Highway System announces summer ferry schedule, with significant changes and loss in service; and the state is turning to an obscure accounting quirk to turn old federal funds into new ones for ferries.

Corinne Smith
Corinne Smith is an award-winning reporter and producer who hails from Oakland, California. She's reported for KFSK in Petersburg, KHNS in Haines, and most recently as a fish reporter for KDLG's Bristol Bay Fisheries Report.
