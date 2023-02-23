Thursday Evening 02/23/23

A new school board committee will bring greater attention to the issues facing the Kenai Peninsula’s smallest schools, like low enrollment and short staffing; and a Homer local who has been providing food relief to refugees of the Ukrainian war, is now changing gears to expand to Turkey to provide meals for survivors of the massive 7.8-magnitude earthquake and its aftershocks that have devastated the region.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner and Bay Realty .

