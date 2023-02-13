© 2023 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Monday Evening 02/13/23

By Hope McKenney
Published February 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKST
Valentine’s Day is around the corner, and for those in the business of romance, like Tundra Rose in Soldotna, it’s crunch time; in a special election Tuesday, voters will choose between four candidates for Kenai Peninsula Borough mayor; and members of the House Fisheries Special Committee heard from the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute in Juneau on Thursday.

