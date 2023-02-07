© 2023 KBBI
Chris Kincaid photo.jpeg
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBBI Newscast Podcast Logo_2023.png
KBBI Newscast

Tuesday Evening 02/07/23

By Hope McKenney
Published February 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKST
Ways To Subscribe

Weeks into his first legislative session, Soldotna Republican Rep. Justin Ruffridge is leading an informal caucus of first-time representatives in the Alaska State House; a local organization is on a mission to put free period products in every Kenai Peninsula public school; and Kodiak’s Alutiiq Museum is now the sole owner of a rare kayak that dates back to the 19th century.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner and Bay Realty.

KBBI Newscast
Hope McKenney
In 2019, Hope moved to Unalaska/Dutch Harbor to work for Alaska's Energy Desk and KUCB — the westernmost public radio newsroom in the country. She has lived, worked and filed stories from California, New York, Bolivia, Peru, Cuba and Alaska.
See stories by Hope McKenney