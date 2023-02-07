Tuesday Evening 02/07/23

Weeks into his first legislative session, Soldotna Republican Rep. Justin Ruffridge is leading an informal caucus of first-time representatives in the Alaska State House; a local organization is on a mission to put free period products in every Kenai Peninsula public school; and Kodiak’s Alutiiq Museum is now the sole owner of a rare kayak that dates back to the 19th century.

