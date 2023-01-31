© 2023 KBBI
Tuesday Evening 1/31/23

By Hope McKenney
Published January 31, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKST
Gas supply from proven fields in Cook Inlet will only be enough to satisfy demand from Alaska’s main population center for about four more years; a former Alaska budget director who was known for her budget-slashing policies is joining the staff of Nikiski Republican Rep. Ben Carpenter this session; and the U.S. Transportation Department announced last week that it’s approved grants totaling $285 million to upgrade and modernize Alaska’s ferry system.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner and Bay Realty.

