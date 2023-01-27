© 2023 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Friday Evening 1/27/23

By Hope McKenney
Published January 27, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKST
A Halibut Cove woman faces federal charges in a standoff between a floatplane and boat last summer; Karen Hornaday Park will be closed to camping this summer following an uptick in crime in the Homer park, the city announced earlier this month; and a trio of Irish musicians is returning to Soldotna this weekend for a joint concert hosted by Kenai Peninsula College and KDLL.

