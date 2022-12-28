© 2022 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Wednesday Morning 12/28/22

By Simon Lopez
Published December 28, 2022 at 10:00 AM AKST
Three people were killed and three more were injured in two separate highway car accidents in Clam Gulch and Portage last Wednesday; and the sale of Alaska’s largest natural gas utility has cleared its final regulatory hurdle meaning Canadian company TriSummit can move forward with the purchase of ENSTAR Natural Gas and its share in Cook Inlet’s gas storage facility — an $800 million deal.

