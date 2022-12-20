Tuesday Evening 12/20/22

The U.S. Secretary of Commerce has approved six fishery disaster designations for the state of Alaska — that includes the Yukon Kuskokwim and Chignik salmon fisheries for last year, and this year’s Bristol Bay red king crab and Bering Sea snow crab fisheries; after he died in a car accident last week, one Soldotna man’s family says they’ve received an outpouring of support from friends and neighbors — more than they ever expected; and Kodiak High School students came together to start an open pantry to alleviate food insecurity for their peers.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner and Bay Realty .

