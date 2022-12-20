© 2022 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Tuesday Evening 12/20/22

By Hope McKenney
Published December 20, 2022 at 6:30 PM AKST
The U.S. Secretary of Commerce has approved six fishery disaster designations for the state of Alaska — that includes the Yukon Kuskokwim and Chignik salmon fisheries for last year, and this year’s Bristol Bay red king crab and Bering Sea snow crab fisheries; after he died in a car accident last week, one Soldotna man’s family says they’ve received an outpouring of support from friends and neighbors — more than they ever expected; and Kodiak High School students came together to start an open pantry to alleviate food insecurity for their peers.

In 2019, Hope moved to Unalaska/Dutch Harbor to work for Alaska's Energy Desk and KUCB — the westernmost public radio newsroom in the country. She has lived, worked and filed stories from California, New York, Bolivia, Peru, Cuba and Alaska.
