© 2022 KBBI
Chris Kincaid photo.jpeg
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBBI smaller.png
KBBI Newscast

Monday Evening 12/19/22

By Hope McKenney
Published December 19, 2022 at 6:30 PM AKST
Ways To Subscribe

When Homer-based artist Brianna Allen became pregnant with her second child, she started to notice something: a lack of stories, told by mothers, that honestly addressed motherhood, and she decided to do something about it; and two roofs in Soldotna collapsed Friday under heavy snow loads — at the Spenard Builders Supply store and the Copper Center, on Kalifornsky Beach Road.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner and Bay Realty.

KBBI Newscast
Hope McKenney
In 2019, Hope moved to Unalaska/Dutch Harbor to work for Alaska's Energy Desk and KUCB — the westernmost public radio newsroom in the country. She has lived, worked and filed stories from California, New York, Bolivia, Peru, Cuba and Alaska.
See stories by Hope McKenney