KBBI Newscast

Friday Morning 12/02/22

Published December 2, 2022 at 10:00 AM AKST
The production of the local morning newscast is made possible by the generous support of the Homer Foundation.

Wednesday was the last day for candidates to file for the special election for Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor, to fill out the remainder of former Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce’s second term; the people behind National Heritage Areas face constant uncertainty as they wait on reauthorization from congress every 15 years; and the Board of Fisheries has voted to delay a decision on how to manage the struggling Nushagak king salmon run.

KBBI Newscast
Kathleen Gustafson
